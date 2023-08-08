Newly-elected BFI body gets FIBA recognition

Exactly one month after the new administration of the Basketball Federation of India was elected under the supervision of a court-appointed body, the international basketball federation (FIBA) formally recognised the body headed by Aadhav Arjuna.
In a letter, available with DH, FIBA made the formal announcement while adding they have been closely monitoring the ongoing dispute within the national federation, and governance issues over the last few months.
FIBA has, thus, asked the new body to ‘provide to the FIBA NF & Sport department as well as to the FIBA Regional Office Asia timely updates on the ongoing dispute, with all supporting documentation’.
Also, ‘provide FIBA with copies of any communications undertaken by the BFI with other National Federations or third parties outside India, until further notice’.
The current administration received formal recognition from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on July 24 and August 1, respectively.
With this approval, Indian teams will be allowed to once again participate in international tournaments, meaning the West Asia Super Cup and the Under-16 boys’ South Asian Basketball Championship in Colombo will have Indian representation.
Earlier this week, it came to light that the Indian women’s team would not participate in the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup Women’s Division ‘B’ tournament in Thailand. They were replaced by Sri Lanka at the last moment. Even the Under-16 girls’ team did not board the bus for the FIBA Asian Championships in Jordan last month.
Incidentally, Karnataka State Basketball Association secretary K Govindaraj had sent a letter to FIBA earlier on Monday, asking them to put an end to the ‘imbroglio’ between warring factions, and allow Indian teams to participate in international tournaments going forward.
Govindaraj and Aadhav Arjuna, who heads the BFI now, have been tangled in a legal battle for the post of BFI chief over the last few months with both parties claiming that they are in charge of the federation.