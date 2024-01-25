'Not retiring': Mary Kom says she's been misquoted

Boxer Mary Kom on Thursday clarified that she was 'not retiring' and had been misquoted by the media.

"I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it. I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true," she said, as per ANI.

She further added, "I was attending a school event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein I was motivating children and I said “I still have hunger of achieving in sports but the age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone."

Some reports had earlier claimed that six-time World Champion and 2012 Olympic medal winner Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom has announced her retirement from the sport.