Olympic champions Horigome, Nishiya confirmed for skateboarding Championship Tour

Olympic champions Yuto Horigome and Momiji Nishiya of Japan will headline the roster of elite skateboarders competing on the 2021 Championship Tour, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) said on Tuesday.

Following skateboarding's Olympic debut in Tokyo, SLS will feature a hand-selected field of the world's best skaters across three US-based events over the course of four months.

Horigome, 22, claimed the first Olympic gold medal in street skateboarding on Sunday while 13-year-old Nishiya clinched the women's title on Monday.

The current confirmed field also includes Olympic medalists Kelvin Hoefler, Rayssa Leal and Funa Nakayama.

"After a successful showcase on the world stage, we can't wait for the best skaters on the planet to return to SLS and entertain fans from coast to coast on the Championship Tour this fall," Joe Carr, chief executive of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, SLS's parent company, said in a news release.

The three events are scheduled for Aug. 27-28 in Salt Lake City, Oct. 29-30 in Miami and Nov. 13-14 in Jacksonville, Florida.