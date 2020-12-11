Online betting on races put on hold

The Karnataka Government on Thursday put on hold online betting on races in Bengaluru and Mysuru till the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) questioning the approval -- filed in November -- is disposed of by the High Court.

After receiving permission from the government in July, both the Bangalore Turf Club and Mysore Race Club had launched online platforms for betting for their respective winter meetings in November.

During this phase, C Gopal, a resident of Bengaluru, had filed a petition arguing about the adverse effects of online betting on youngsters and people from rural backgrounds. In response to the PIL, the Karnataka High Court had sent a notice to the State Government and the BTC to give their response on the issue. The High Court, in particular, questioned the Government as to under what Law was online betting permitted.

“We have not cancelled but have put it (online betting) on hold because of a PIL before the High Court,” said Ekroop Caur, finance secretary, budget, and resources. “Also, we have already filed our statements in the court,” she added.