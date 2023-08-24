Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen Chess World Cup final: 5 things to know about today's tie-breaker

On August 23, during the FIDE World Cup 2023 in Baku, Magnus Carlsen and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa played their second intense classical game, which once again resulted in a draw.
With two Classical format games behind them, a tiebreaker will be needed to determine the ultimate winner.
5 things to know about today's chess tie breaker:
The two tie-break games in rapid format on Thursday will be played with a time control of 25 minutes for each player plus 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1. This will be the first tiebreak stage.
The second tiebreak stage will consist of two rapid games played with a time control of 10 minutes plus a 10-second increment. If there is no decisive result at this point, the match proceeds to the next stage.
In the third stage, a 2-game blitz series will be played. Each player will be given 5 minutes, with an additional 3 seconds added after each move. If there’s still no outcome, the tiebreak progresses to the last stage, that is Sudden Death Blitz Match.
The time control for each game is 3 minutes with a 2-second increment. A drawing of lots will determine which player plays white. If drawn, the players will switch colors and play again, until a result is obtained.
This comprehensive tiebreak structure will continue until a winner is announced. The progression will go from longer time controls to shorter and more intense formats.
The winner of the final will bag approximately Rs 90,93,551, while the runner-up will receive approximately Rs 66,13,444. The tournament has a total prize pool of approximately Rs 1,51,392,240.
Earlier, the 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday during the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.