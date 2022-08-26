Pro Kabaddi League to start on Oct 7 with full capacity

Pro Kabaddi League to welcome back fans as new season begins on October 7

The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad and will go on till mid-December

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 26 2022, 13:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2022, 13:21 ist

The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to welcome back fans to the stadiums when it begins on October 7, the organisers announced on Friday.

The player auction for the upcoming ninth season was held on August 5 and 6, Mashal Sports, organisers of the event, said in a media release.

The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad and will go on till mid-December.

The last season of the league had been held without fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner VIVO PKL said: "We are enthusiastic about the upcoming vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favourite teams and stars." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pro Kabaddi League
Sports News
kabaddi

What's Brewing

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

In risky recyling venture, Gazans burn plastic for fuel

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

Webb telescope finds CO2 for first time in exoplanet

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

DH Toon | 'Operation Lotus' returns again?

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Long Covid in children less common than suggested

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

Scientists trace Earth’s path through the galaxy

 