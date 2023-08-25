R Praggnanandhaa reveals his motivation booster after Chess World Cup runner-up finish

After the Chess World Cup Final, Praggnanandhaa in conversation with NDTV revealed the name of the person who inspired him to take up the game and guided him. Turns out it's not some famous chess player, but his sister Vaishali who, he said, has always motivated him to play chess.

Elder sibling of Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali is a chess player who holds the FIDE titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM).