Ripken recovered after prostate cancer treatment

Reuters,
  • Aug 20 2020, 22:31 ist
Cal Ripken Jr. file photo. Credit: Getty Images

Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. said Thursday that he is free of cancer after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in February.

"The surgery couldn't have gone better," Ripken said, per the Baltimore Sun. "The outcome couldn't have gone better, and I've resumed doing everything I did before. It's a pretty miraculous few months."

Ripken, who will turn 60 on Monday, revealed that he did not have symptoms that led to more testing. Rather, a small jump in his test levels during a routine checkup provided enough of a reason to have a biopsy.

"During that time frame, you do a lot of thinking inside, reflecting inside. What is the meaning?" Ripken said. "It changes your view immediately of what's happening around you. I internalize it. ... I internalize my feelings, and wasn't sure what to do with it. ...

"When I started thinking about it and the reality of the situation, it's a positive outcome and a positive situation and a positive story to tell other people to make sure they get their regular physical."

Ripken played his entire 21-year career with the Baltimore Orioles. He is best known for his streak of playing 2,632 consecutive games, breaking Lou Gehrig's record.

A two-time American League MVP and 19-time All-Star, Ripken was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

