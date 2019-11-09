Saurav sails into second round of World Championship

PTI
Doha,
  Nov 09 2019
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 18:28pm ist
Saurav Ghosal reached the second round of the PSA World men's squash championship with a straight-game win over compatriot Mahesh Mangaonkar here.

The 10th seed Saurav won 11-7, 11-7, 18-16 in the opening round here on Friday.

It wasn't smooth sailing for Saurav as the third game put the two Indians on the edge. However, the world No. 11 had the last say, winning on extended points to take the game and match.

The other Indians in the fray, Ramit Tandon and Vikram Malhotra made first round exits.

While Ramit lost to Borja Golan of Spain 9-11, 6-11, 3-11, Vikram squandered a two-game lead to go down to Declan James of England, 11-8, 11-1, 5-11, 3-11, 6-11.

