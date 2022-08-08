Shuttler Lakshya Sen wins 20th gold for India at CWG

He has become the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in men's singles category

IANS
IANS, Birmingham,
  • Aug 08 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 17:00 ist
Lakshya Sen after winning gold. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shuttler Lakshya Sen clinched India's 20th gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games after beating Malaysia's Tze Yong NG 19-21, 21-9 and 21-16 in the men's singles final on Monday.

In his debut outing in the multi-nation event, Lakshya came back incredibly well after losing the first set to become the fourth Indian shuttler to win a gold medal in men's singles category after Prakash Padukone (1978), Syed Modi (1982) and Parupalli Kashyap (2014).

It also means that India have first and third podium finish in men's singles badminton after Kidambi Srikanth clinched the bronze medal after defeating Jia Heng Teh of Singapore 21-15, 21-18.

Earlier in the day, badminton ace PV Sindhu won her maiden gold medal in women's singles, defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13.

lakshya sen
sports
Sports News
Commonwealth Games

