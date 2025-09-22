Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Massive rains hit Marathwada region of Maharashtra

Army helicopters pressed into service to rescue people from Dharashiv district amid inclement weather
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 13:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 13:23 IST
India NewsMaharashtra NewsfloodsweatherRescueMaharahstraMarathwada regionrain-affected areas

Follow us on :

Follow Us