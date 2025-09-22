<p>Mumbai: Massive rains hit the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marathwada-region">Marathwada region</a> on Monday, with the National Disaster Response Force deployed in several locations, even as Indian Army helicopters were pressed into service to rescue people from Dharashiv district amid inclement weather conditions. </p><p>Heavy rainfall also disrupted life in Solapur district of Western <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>and Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra.</p><p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar reviewed the emerging situation because of flooding at several locations.</p><p>The Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army said that 27 people were rescued from the Lakhi village.</p><p>“Torrential rains over the past two days inundated the area, leaving 12 people stranded on the rooftop of a structurally weak house. On requisition from Civil Administration, Army aviation helicopters from the Thar Raptors Brigade of the Indian Army were launched to execute the urgent rescue. Pilots braved adverse conditions to airlift 27 stranded citizens from the affected area to safety,” the Southern Command said. </p>.Maharashtra rains: Heavy downpour reported in Latur; bodies of 5 persons recovered after 40 hours of search ops.<p>“The Chief Minister has instructed that constant coordination should be maintained with the officers of the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation and the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation,” the office of the Chief Minister, who is personally coordinating with the Water Resources Department, said. </p><p>“Heavy rainfall is occurring in large quantities in many talukas of Solapur district and surrounding areas, as well as in Dharashiv, Beed, and Jalna in Marathwada,” the CMO added.</p><p>In Jalgaon, State Water Resources Minister (Vidharbha, Tapi, Konkan) Girish Mahajan, who is also the State Disaster Management Minister, along with Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil personally inspected affected areas of Pachora. “Citizens should exercise caution and avoid going near the river, and in case of an emergency, they should contact the administration for proper guidance, this appeal was made. The administration has stated that it is committed to ensuring the safety of citizens by issuing all necessary advisories to remain vigilant,” said Mahajan.</p>