Homesportsother sports

Chess World Cup 2023 final: When and where to watch Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa is only the second Indian chess player to make it to the World Cup finals, the first being Viswanathan Anand.
Last Updated 24 August 2023, 08:18 IST

The second game of the FIDE World Cup final between Praggnanandhaa from India and Magnus Carlsen, the World No 1, ended in a quick draw after both players made 30 moves each. The game lasted for just over an hour and they will play again today in a quicker face-off.

Praggnanandhaa is the only second Indian chess player to make it to the World Cup finals, the first being Viswanathan Anand.

The Chess World Cup final tie-breaker between R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen is scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen game will not be broadcasted on television.

When and where to watch the 'The Chess World Cup 2023'

Fans in India can watch R Praggnanandhaa face world number one Magnus Carlsen at 3:15 pm IST. The FIDE World Chess Cup live-streamed on Chess 24's Youtube channel.

Fans can also watch the Livestream on FIDE Chess YouTube channel.

(Published 24 August 2023, 08:18 IST)
