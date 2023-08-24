Chess World Cup 2023 final: When and where to watch Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen

The second game of the FIDE World Cup final between Praggnanandhaa from India and Magnus Carlsen, the World No 1, ended in a quick draw after both players made 30 moves each. The game lasted for just over an hour and they will play again today in a quicker face-off.
Praggnanandhaa is the only second Indian chess player to make it to the World Cup finals, the first being Viswanathan Anand.
The Chess World Cup final tie-breaker between R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen is scheduled to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The R Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen game will not be broadcasted on television.
When and where to watch the 'The Chess World Cup 2023'
Fans in India can watch R Praggnanandhaa face world number one Magnus Carlsen at 3:15 pm IST. The FIDE World Chess Cup live-streamed on Chess 24's Youtube channel.
Fans can also watch the Livestream on FIDE Chess YouTube channel.