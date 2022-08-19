Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya create new world record

Sumit Antil, Yogesh Kathuniya create new world record in National Para Athletics Championships

Sumit created a new world record after hurling the spear to a record distance of 68.62m in his event

  • Aug 19 2022, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 21:40 ist
Sumit Antil and Yogesh Kathuniya. Credit: PTI Photos

Tokyo Paralympics champion Javelin thrower Sumit Antil and silver medallist discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya created new world records at the ongoing fourth Indian Open National Para Athletics Championships at the Sri Kanteerava stadium here on Friday.

Sumit, picked up from here left off in Tokyo, and created a new world record after hurling the spear to a record distance of 68.62m in his event.

The 24-year-old para athlete's previous world record throw of 68.55m in the F64 category came at the Tokyo Games last year. He also broke the world record thrice during his six attempts.

Yogesh, on the other hand, also created a new world record in the discus throw event with a throw of 48.34m.

