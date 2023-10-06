Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsother sports

Two Indian players enter quarterfinals in soft tennis at Asian Games

Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu and Jay Meena advanced to the quarterfinals from the group stage here on Friday.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 16:30 IST

Follow Us

India had a mixed day in soft tennis competition at the Asian Games with two players -- Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu and Jay Meena -- advancing to the quarterfinals from the group stage here on Friday.

In women's singles group F match, Raga Sri Manogarbabu Kulandaivelu defeated Mengchoung Ki of Cambodia 4-1 (6-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-1) before beating Vietnam's Thi Mai Huong Nguyen 4-0 (6-4, 4-2, 5-3, 4-2) to advance to the last 8.

In men's singles preliminary round in Group A, Jay Meena defeated Taiwan's Yu Hsun Chen 4-2 (8-6, 0-4, 5-3, 4-1, 1-4, 6-4) and in the second match, he outwitted Indonesia's Mario Harley Alibasa 4-1 (4-1, 7-5, 1-4, 4-2, 4-1) to book his place in the quarterfinals.

In the women's singles preliminary round, India's Aadhya Tiwari, however, lost to Taiwan's Shu Ting Lo 1-4 (0-2, 0-4, 4-1, 0-4, 2-4) in just 23 minutes. She later lost to South Korea's Minseon Lee 0-4 (1-4, 0-4, 1-4, 2-4) in just 10 minutes.

Another Indian player Aniket Chirag Patel lost to Philippine's Adjuthor Ii Moralde 0-4 (1-4, 0-4, 0-4, 3-5) in 16 minutes, while in the second match he defeated Vietnam's Nhat Quang Nguyen by 4-0 (4-0, 4-2, 4-2, 4-2) in 11 minutes.

Both men and women players will play their respective semifinals on Saturday at the Hangzhou Olympic Tennis Centre. India has never been able to make a podium finish in the sport at the Asian Games.

Soft tennis is a shorter version of lawn tennis, which is generally played using rubber balls. A set in the sport ends at the fourth point, while there needs to be a gap of two points to win the set. For the final set, the game ends at the seventh point. The contests are decided through the best-of-seven or best-of-nine sets.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 October 2023, 16:30 IST)
Sports NewsTennisAsian GamesTennis Asian Games

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT