<p>In first-of-its-kind collaboration for Indian sports, the Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN), under the Ministry of AYUSH, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vijayi Bharat Foundation (VBF) to pioneer evidence-based research in Sports Science, Sports Medicine, and Integrative Medicine at their High-Performance sports Centre (HPC) in Ahmedabad.</p><p>With this collaboration CCRN and VBF aim to blend modern athletic training with India’s ancient wellness practices—Yoga and Naturopathy—ushering in a new era of holistic performance enhancement. The unique initiative will integrate traditional practices into structured athlete development programs, positioning India’s scientific heritage on the global stage.</p>.Ayush ministry launches weekly podcast for transformative journey into world of yoga.<p>The partnership will initially focus on four Olympic disciplines where India shows strong promise -- archery, fencing, judo, and sdhooting. By merging cutting-edge sports science with time-tested wellness techniques, the alliance seeks to elevate athlete resilience, recovery, and peak performance.</p><p>With eyes set on the Los Angeles 28 and Brisbane Olympics in 2032, the collaboration aspires to propel Indian athletes towards new standards for excellence in international arenas.</p>