'We won': Simply having the Olympics is a victory, say some Tokyo residents

People were flowing in and out of Tokyo's famous Zojoji Temple on Sunday, the second day of Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

The temple is located originally on the 2020 Olympic marathon course till it was decided to move to Sapporo, Hokkaido, to avoid the notorious heat of the nation's capital.

Amid the Buddhist service held inside the temple building, people stopped in front of the holy alter and gave prayers.

The temple is also known as Tokyo's green space where people take a strol and enjoy a relaxed time, regardless their belief.

Shigehito Kaga, 55 year-old-amateure bicyclist, said he would like to enjoy the Olympics held in his city as this could be his once in his lifetime experience.

76 year-old Kunio Hirose who knew the excitement of the 1964 Olympics Japan hosted for the first time regrets the pandemic compelled not allowing spectators for most of the game venues this time.

Yet, he is upbeat about the success of the Olympics this year and said he trusted the organizers handling to deliver successful finale.

"We won. Due to the coronavirus no fans are allowed, which is a shame. But from my point my of view, I think the organisers will deliver it right to the finale," he said.