WFI to exempt 6 Olympic quota winner wrestlers from selection trials

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Tuesday decided to exempt all six Olympic quota winners from selection trials.

Earlier, four of the six wrestlers, who had won quota berths for the Paris Olympics, had written to the WFI asking not to hold selection trials as tit would affect their preparation for the games.

The four wrestlers included Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Reetika Hooda (76kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg) and Anshu Malik (57kg) while the other wrestlers are two-time former world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat (50kg) and world championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal (53kg).

(This is a developing story. More to follow)