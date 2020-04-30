PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions: French League

PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions: French League

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 30 2020, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 20:59 ist
Paris St Germain's players celebrate with their trophy after defeating Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 in the French League Cup final at the Stade de France. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Paris St Germain have been awarded the Ligue 1 title after the season was ended amid the COVID-19 crisis, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

PSG had a 12-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended as part of French government's measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus last month.

The LFP also crowned Lorient as Ligue 2 champions.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said that 'the 2019-2020 season of professional sports, including football, (would) not be able to resume'.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ligue 1

What's Brewing

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 