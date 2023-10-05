Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Roller skating at Asian Games: Indians lose in freestyle speed slalom

Merlin registered 5.155 and 5.127 in her two runs, finishing 12th, while Shreyasi ended further down at 13th after scoring 6.405 and 5.538 in her first and second runs respectively.
Last Updated 05 October 2023, 14:48 IST

Follow Us

India's Merlin Dhanam Arpoudam Charles and Shreyasi Joshi couldn't make it to the quarterfinals, finishing at the bottom in women's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Merlin registered 5.155 and 5.127 in her two runs, finishing 12th, while Shreyasi ended further down at 13th after scoring 6.405 and 5.538 in her first and second runs respectively.

Later in the day, Jinesh Satyan Nanal and Vishvesh Ganesh Patil finished at the 13th and 16th places to qualify for the men's event eighth final but lost in that round to end their campaign.

While Vishvesh lost to Chinese Taipei's Pin-Ruei Huang in group 1, Jinesh lost to China's Zhang Hao.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 October 2023, 14:48 IST)
Sports NewsAsian GamesSkatingRoller skating

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT