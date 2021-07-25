Rowing: Arjun, Arvind qualify for lightweight double sculls repechage semis at Olympics

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.
The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.
The semifinals will be on July 27.
