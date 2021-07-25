Indian duo qualify for double sculls repechage semis

Rowing: Arjun, Arvind qualify for lightweight double sculls repechage semis at Olympics

The semifinals will be on July 27

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Jul 25 2021, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 08:53 ist
India's Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (foreground) cross the finish line in the lightweight men's double sculls heat at the 2021 World Rowing Asia-Oceania Olympic and Paralympic Continental Qualifying Regatta in Tokyo on May 6, 2021, where the Olympic and Paralympic Games events will be held. Credit: AFP File Photo

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo Olympics here on Sunday.

The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.

The semifinals will be on July 27.

