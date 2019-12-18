Sherrock makes history at World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock was left "buzzing" after making history by becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Darts Championship when she defeated Ted Evetts late Tuesday.

Sherrock, the former BDO Women's World Championship runner-up, recovered from losing the opening set to beat the 22-year-old Evetts 3-2, scoring six maximum 180s in the first-round contest.

"I'm buzzing! I can't believe I've made history tonight... done it for the girls, that was amazing," tweeted the 25-year-old Englishwoman from Milton Keynes after prevailing in a pulsating encounter at London's Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock went 2-1 up in the deciding set and, holding three match darts at double 18, found the bed with her second to write her name into the history books.

She will face Serbia's Mensur Suljovic, the 11th seed, in round two.

"I'm speechless, I don't know what to say," Sherrock told Sky Sports after her victory.

"I feel really happy because I have proven something for women's darts, that women can play the men and beat them, so fingers crossed this is a move in the right direction."

The only other female player in the first round draw, Japan's BDO World Champion Mikuru Suzuki, came agonisingly close to beating James Richardson but was edged out in a thrilling final-leg decider by 3-2 on Sunday night.

bur-dh/rma