Sleep pods for Indian athletes at Paris Olympics

Bengaluru: One of the key factors for athletes' good performance is quality sleep. While training and nutrition are vital for success, so is sleep that enables the battered body to recharge for of next day's grind. Tennis great Roger Federer has gone on record saying the key to his success is “11 to 12 hours of sleep a day.”

In fact, even Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the Paris Olympics-bound athletes to not lose out on sleep in their quest for glory.

“Don't get lost in the magnitude of the Olympics because that can break your focus. In the world of sports, practice and consistency are important, but the same level of importance should also be given to sleep. Good sleep is very important for sports or any other field. It is important to sleep free of all stress, don't compromise on sleep.”