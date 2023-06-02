Govt nod to Olympians' proposal for equipment servicing

Sports ministry approves Olympians Valarivan and Jadhav's proposals for equipment servicing

The ministry also approved Commonwealth Games medallist paddler Sreeja Akula's proposal for financial assistance towards participation in WTT Contender

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 02 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 16:14 ist
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Sports Ministry has approved Olympian shooter Elavenil Valarivan and archer Pravin Jadhav's proposals for equipment servicing and upgradation respectively.

While Elavenil will head to Walther Factory in Germany for her weapon servicing and pellet testing, Pravin will purchase his second set of archery equipment that is now required for international events as there is no time allocated for servicing in case of an equipment failure during the event.

The ministry's Mission Olympic Cell also approved Commonwealth Games medallist paddler Sreeja Akula's proposal for financial assistance towards participation in WTT Contender in Lagos, Nigeria to be held later this month.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be funding Sreeja's flight tickets, food, accommodation, local transport, visa costs, and insurance fees among other expenditures.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Elavenil Valarivan
Germany
Commonwealth Games
SPORTS MINISTRY

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 