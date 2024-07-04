T20 World Champions Team India meet PM Modi over breakfast

New Delhi: Exuberant fans followed them despite monsoon showers and heavy security deployment before Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the red carpet for a breakfast meet as the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricketers returned home to a euphoric reception, here on Thursday.

Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating their favourites and waving the national flag, braved the inclement weather to wait outside the airport for the victorious side, which defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final in Bridgetown on Saturday last week.

There was dancing, there were multiple cakes, and there were fans on streets showing just why cricket is the most passionately followed sport in the country. The weary players joined in the fun after arriving at the hotel from airport to complete the party atmosphere.