Taking Bumrah out of attack after 2 overs helped PBKS claw back: Moody on MI tactics

Mumbai: Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody feels Mumbai Indians did not use pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah optimally during the IPL clash against Punjab Kings which allowed them to fight back from a difficult position and come within touching distance of MI's total.

Bumrah was matchless in the game in Mullanpur on Thursday, taking the wickets of opener Sam Curran, Rilee Rossouw and the dangerous Shashank Singh to help MI win by nine runs. MI had set PBKS a target of 193.

The India mainstay bagged two wickets in the second over, dismissing Curran and Rossouw, but just when PBKS looked down and out, he was taken out of the attack, allowing the home team to claw back.