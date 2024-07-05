Home
Team India concludes T20 World Cup 2024 celebration with spectacular finale at Wankhede Stadium

Here's a look at T20 World Cup champions Team India's felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 13:21 IST

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team’s Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others take a victory lap during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Cricketers dance during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Indian cricket team players celebrate as they take a victory lap around the Wankhede stadium after winning the ICC men's T20 World Cup, in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah flanked by Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Fans celebrate as they watch the Indian cricket team players take a victory lap around the Wankhede stadium after winning the ICC men's T20 World Cup, in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Hardik Pandya holds the championship trophy during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Virat Kohli, Hardik Panya and Yashasvi Jaiswal take a victory lap during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Jasprit Bumrah holds the championship trophy during a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Fans cheer for team India at the Wankhede Stadium during their felicitation ceremony, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Indian cricketers groove to foot tapping numbers during their felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai.

Kunal Patil
The Indian cricket team receives a cheque of Rs 125 crore from the BCCI officials as prize money for winning the T20 World Cup 2024 marking the end of the ceremony at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Virat KohliRohit SharmaRavindra JadejaTeam IndiaT20 World CupICC T20 World CupMumbai newsJasprit BumrahWankhede Stadium

