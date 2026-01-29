Menu
Australian Open 2026: Top 4 seeded players reach tournament semifinals for first time since 2012

This is only the forth time it is happening in Australia, with the last such event in 2012, when Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murry had made it to the semis.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 12:40 IST
Published 29 January 2026, 12:40 IST
Novak DjokovicTennisAustralian OpenCarlos AlcarazAlexander ZverevJannik Sinner

