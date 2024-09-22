Carlos Alcaraz says players struggle with injury & motivation due to tight tennis calendar

Four-time grand slam winner Carlos Alcaraz said a tight tennis calendar makes it difficult for players to stay motivated throughout the year and increases the risk of injuries.

The world number three, who has won the French Open and Wimbledon this year apart from a silver medal in the Paris Olympics, said he feared the situation would worsen in the future with more mandatory tournaments added to the calendar.

"Probably during the next few years, it's going to be even more mandatory tournaments. Probably they are gonna kill us in some way," Team Europe's Alcaraz told reporters on Saturday, after beating Team World's Ben Shelton in the Laver Cup.