<p>With Rafael Nadal watching from the stands, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/carlos-alcaraz">Carlos Alcaraz </a>created history by becoming the youngest ATP player to complete the Career Grand Slam in the Open Era on Sunday (February 1). </p><p>Incidentally, the 22-year-old beat Nadal's own record and it was quite befitting that the Spaniard was inside Rod Laver Arena to watch two of his former ATP Tour rivals do battle.</p><p>It was a case of the king passing on the baton to the heir apparent </p>.Australian Open 2026 | Carlos Alcaraz completes career Grand Slam with maiden Melbourne crown .<p>The Spaniard is now a seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, moving him level with level with John McEnroe and Mats Wilander on the all-time list. </p><p>The Spaniard's 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 victory over 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the final continued the stranglehold that he and his great rival Jannik Sinner have had on the Majors in recent years.</p><p>For the records, the pair have won the past nine Grand Slam titles between them, dating back to Djokovic’s triumph at the 2023 US Open.</p><p>The modest, muscular star from the small town of El Palmar in Spain's south-east hit the giant-killing jackpot at Madrid in 2022 when he became the only man to defeat both Nadal and Djokovic at the same clay-court event.</p><p>For good measure, he achieved it on back-to-back days on his way to the title.</p><p>When he won his maiden Slam, at the US Open the same year, he became the youngest champion of a men's major since Nadal at the 2005 French Open.</p><p>He was also the youngest man to ascend to the world No.1 ranking.</p><p>His Roland Garros coronation in 2024 ensured he was the youngest to win Grand Slam titles on clay, grass and hard courts.</p><p>And with his Melbourne milestone, Alcaraz has truly truly carved his name among those greats of the game. </p>