Clinical Djokovic glides past Anderson into third round

Clinical Djokovic glides past Anderson into third round

Defending champion Djokovic was imperious during a grasscourt masterclass on Centre Court

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 30 2021, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2021, 20:53 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the men's singles second round match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson on day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday. Credit: AP Photo

Top seed Novak Djokovic clinically dispatched big-serving South African Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-3 on Wednesday to glide ominously into the Wimbledon third round.

Defending champion Djokovic, bidding for a sixth Wimbledon and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, was imperious during a grasscourt masterclass on Centre Court.

In a repeat of the 2018 final, the Serbian broke Anderson's serve once in each set and offered up only five unforced errors. His only minor concern were a couple of tumbles to the turf on the lush grass, but he remained unruffled.

Also read: Wimbledon defends 'slippery' courts after Serena Williams' injury

Twice Grand Slam runner-up Anderson, who is battling back after knee problems, did not play a bad match but Djokovic was at his ruthless best as he won in an hour and 41 minutes.

"It was almost flawless today, I hope my coach agrees with that," the 34-year-old said on court.

Few would disagree.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Kevin Anderson
Tennis
Wimbledon

What's Brewing

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Seoul using AI to detect, prevent suicide on bridges

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Astronomers thrill at comet flying into solar system

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

Raj Kaushal Funeral: Family, friends bid tearful adieu

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

'Cold Case' movie review: A major disappointment

 