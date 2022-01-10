Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch causes delay

Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch delays online access

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace is fighting to overturn a decision to cancel his visa after he landed Australia last week

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 10 2022, 06:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 07:47 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's legal battle to stay in Australia and chase a record 21st Grand Slam opened Monday, but public online access was delayed by a technical glitch, a court spokesman said.

"I am now advised the hearing has started. The court is working to rectify the situation. Apologies," said federal court spokesman Bruce Phillips.

Forty minutes after the case was scheduled to open, the website providing public access to the hearing was still inaccessible, telling users: "Server Too Busy" or "Temporary disruption".

The unvaccinated 34-year-old Serbian ace is fighting to overturn a decision to cancel his visa after he landed Australia last week.

He has spent the last four nights at a Melbourne immigration detention facility.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Australia Fires
Tennis
Sports News
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch causes delay

Djokovic legal battle opens, glitch causes delay

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 