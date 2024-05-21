Invincible no more but Nadal targets final fling at Roland Garros

Following a second-round defeat at Barcelona, Nadal cranked up his level to go on a surprise run to the Madrid fourth round and delight fans but in Rome a crushing loss to Hubert Hurkacz in his second match dampened spirits ahead of Roland Garros.

"Physically I have some issues, but not probably yet enough to say I'm not playing in the most important event of my tennis career," said Nadal, who won his first French Open in 2005 and last lifted the Musketeers' Cup two years ago.

"If I feel ready, I'm going to try to be there and fight for the things I have been fighting for the last 15 years, (even) if now seems impossible."

Nadal's indomitable spirit despite a plethora of injuries in his glittering career has never been in question, but the former world number one who has plummeted down the rankings risks being dumped out prematurely at his happiest hunting ground.

His earliest exit from the tournament came in 2016 when a wrist problem forced him to withdraw ahead of his third round clash with countryman Marcel Granollers and he has only lost three times in 115 matches.

Despite previously stressing that he would play in Paris only if he felt fully fit and competitive, Nadal understands the importance of going out on his own terms as he did in front of teary fans in Barcelona, Madrid and Rome.

"Probably when the people start to see that there will not be many chances to watch me play again, probably they feel a bit more emotional, more sad because it's in some way the end of an important era in the history of tennis," Nadal said.

"As a player, I want to be remembered for the results that I had. As a person, I hope to be remembered as a positive example of being respectful, well-educated and a good person."

Tennis fans will be hoping for one last hurrah.