'Its been an absolute honour': Federer reacts to Nadal's retirement, others follow the suit

Del niño que te veía por televisión y soñaba con llegar a ser tenista al que tuvo el inmenso regalo de jugar a tu lado en Roland Garros representando a España en unos Juegos Olímpicos! 🥲 Muchas gracias por ser ejemplo a todos los niveles, tu legado es irrepetible! ❤️ Te he…
Thank you for pushing me to the very limit so many times in our rivalry that has impacted me the most as a player. Your passion for representing Spain has always been remarkable. I wish you best possible farewell in Malaga with Davis Cup team of Spain. I will be there in person…
Another tough one. Retirement is inevitable but I'm going to miss watching this bloke fighting for every point like no other. A truly remarkable human, best wishes @RafaelNadal 🚀
Thank you @RafaelNadal for everything you have given to the sport. To have the chance to spend a few weeks training with you a few years ago is something I'll never forget. To watch you work as an athlete but also get to know you as a person off the court was even more special.…