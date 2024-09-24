Laver Cup: Alcaraz gives Europe the crown

The Laver Cup is like golf’s Ryder Cup with the first team to 13 points winning the contest. Each of the four matches on Sunday was worth three points.

Europe’s only win in Saturday’s four matches came from Alcaraz, who won the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Spaniard showed his big-match temperament once again. After his win, the four-time Grand Slam winner was compared to peak Federer, but Alcaraz said such a comparison was “impossible”.

“I’m too far away from that level,” he said. “I hope I’ll reach it one day, but it’s really impossible.”

“It’s great. We can feel proud, all of us. I’m really happy. All of us did a pretty good job over the days. It’s been a top one,” the Spaniard added.

“We almost lost, but Sasha (Zverev) came with some really good tennis and gave me a chance to win the Laver Cup.”

Alcaraz said he found it more difficult to watch matches with his Team Europe colleagues than to actually take to the court, saying “the nerves were killing us”.

“It’s really difficult to watch the matches from outside. I was trying to stay away a bit, watching on TV in the lockerroom, trying to support from there. The nerves were there.”