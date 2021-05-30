Naomi Osaka may face French Open expulsion

Naomi Osaka fined for media boycott, could face French Open expulsion

Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping the news conference after her first-round victory at Roland Garros

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 30 2021, 21:16 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 21:18 ist
Naomi Osaka in action. Credit: AFP Photo

Japan's Naomi Osaka could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament, the board of Grand Slam tennis tournaments said on Sunday.

Osaka, who was fined $15,000 for skipping the news conference after her first-round victory at Roland Garros, could also face suspension from other Grand Slam tournaments, Grand Slam tournaments added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said earlier this week she would not face the press during the French Open, citing mental health reasons. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Naomi Osaka
Tennis
French Open
sports

What's Brewing

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

Fact-check: Can govt record WhatsApp texts, calls?

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

 