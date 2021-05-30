Naomi Osaka fined for media boycott, could face French Open expulsion

Japan's Naomi Osaka could be thrown out of the French Open if she continues to boycott post-match news conferences at the tournament, the board of Grand Slam tennis tournaments said on Sunday.

Osaka, who was fined $15,000 for skipping the news conference after her first-round victory at Roland Garros, could also face suspension from other Grand Slam tournaments, Grand Slam tournaments added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion said earlier this week she would not face the press during the French Open, citing mental health reasons.