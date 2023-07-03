Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury

Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the tournament with a wrist injury, the Australian said on Sunday before the start of the grasscourt grand slam on Monday.
"I'm really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year," the 28-year-old wrote on Instagram.
"I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.
"During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.
"I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn't have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon."
Kyrgios had a surgery on his left knee earlier this year and lost in his comeback match after a five-month layoff against China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last month.
He missed the French Open due to a foot injury he sustained during the theft of his car.
Kyrgios also withdrew from event in Halle and Mallorca.
