Novak Djokovic beats injured Carlos Alcaraz to reach French Open final

Djokovic beats Alcaraz to reach French Open final

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 09 2023, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 22:05 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo

Novak Djokovic beat injured Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1,6-1 on Friday to reach the French Open final.

More to follow...

Sports News
Tennis
French Open
Novak Djokovic

