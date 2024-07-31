Olympics 2024 |Nadal and Alcaraz down Dutch to reach quarter-finals

Paris: Spain's dream team of Rafa Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals of the Olympic men's tennis doubles with a 6-4 6-7 10-2 defeat of Dutchmen Tallon Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

A day after 14-time French Open champion Nadal was heavily beaten by Novak Djokovic in the singles, the 38-year-old bounced back with a commanding display alongside his compatriot.

The Spanish duo, dubbed Nadalcraz, delighted a packed and vociferous crowd on a sweltering Court Suzanne Lenglen arena as they combined their formidable firepower to keep their gold medal dream on course.