Highest-paid female athlete: Osaka tops Forbes list

Osaka tops Forbes list of highest-earning female athletes

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu made it to the list's 'top 10'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 14 2022, 03:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 03:50 ist
Osaka raked in $57.3 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year. Credit: AFP Photo

Japan's Naomi Osaka, a four-times Grand Slam tennis champion who has helped raise awareness of mental health issues in sport, is the world's highest-paid female athlete, according to a list published by business magazine Forbes on Thursday.

Osaka raked in $57.3 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year, nearly all of which came from an endorsement portfolio that has added more than 10 brand partners over the last year and a half.

The list was published after a year in which Osaka withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health amid a public row over mandatory press conferences at the Grand Slam, saying they took too great a toll on her mental wellbeing.

Fellow tennis players Serena Williams (45.9 million) and older sister Venus ($11.3 million) were next on the list. American gymnast Simone Biles ($10.1 million) and Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza ($8.8 million) rounded out the top five.

Tennis players made up five of the list's 10 spots, which Forbes said marked the sport's lowest tally in more than a decade and a dramatic change from 2019 when it claimed all 10.

Collectively, the 10 highest-paid female athletes earned a total of $166.6 million, which Forbes said was a 23% increase over its 2020 list.

South Korean golfer Ko Jin-young ($7.5 million), Indian badminton player PV Sindhu ($7.2 million), world number one tennis player Ash Barty ($6.9 million), golfer Nelly Korda ($5.9 million) and basketball player Candace Parker ($5.7 million) were the other athletes in the top 10. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Naomi Osaka
Japan
Tennis
forbes
Sports News

What's Brewing

Highest-paid female athlete: Osaka tops Forbes list

Highest-paid female athlete: Osaka tops Forbes list

Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish Modi long life

Punjab CM Channi recites verse to wish Modi long life

Indian Army chief's remarks trigger China, Pak reaction

Indian Army chief's remarks trigger China, Pak reaction

Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military ties

Prince Andrew renounces royal patronages, military ties

Astronomers find 'strange and big' second alien moon

Astronomers find 'strange and big' second alien moon

Punjab politicians turn to Twitter, FB to woo voters

Punjab politicians turn to Twitter, FB to woo voters

India improves global passport rank, Pak among worst

India improves global passport rank, Pak among worst

Pant's ton a first for Indian wicketkeeper-batter in SA

Pant's ton a first for Indian wicketkeeper-batter in SA

Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK

Sculpture by infamous artist attacked with hammer in UK

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

How targeted social media ads drive people to extremes

 