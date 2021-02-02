Nadal out of ATP Cup tie against Aus with back issue

Rafael Nadal out of Spain's ATP Cup tie against Australia with back issue

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Feb 02 2021, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 12:11 ist
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return during the ATP Cup team Spain training session in Melbourne on February 1, 2021, ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament starting on February 8. Credit: AFP Photo

World number two Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Spain's opening ATP Cup tie in Melbourne against Australia with a lower back problem, the 20-times Grand Slam winner said on Tuesday.

"Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back," Nadal said on Twitter.

"Hopefully I'll be better for Thursday." 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rafael Nadal
Tennis

What's Brewing

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

What GameStop is really worth

What GameStop is really worth

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

 