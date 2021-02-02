Rafael Nadal out of Spain's ATP Cup tie against Australia with back issue

World number two Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Spain's opening ATP Cup tie in Melbourne against Australia with a lower back problem, the 20-times Grand Slam winner said on Tuesday.
"Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back," Nadal said on Twitter.
"Hopefully I'll be better for Thursday."
Hi all, we have decided with #TeamSpain and my team, to not play today the first match of the @ATPCup here in #Melbourne since I have a stiff low back. Hopefully I’ll be better for Thursday. We have a strong team, all the to @pablocarreno91 @BautistaAgut & @M_Granollers #vamos 🇪🇸
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) February 2, 2021
Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe