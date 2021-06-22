Ramkumar Ramanathan advances, Prajnesh Gunneswaran crashes out of Wimbledon Qualifiers

Ramkumar advances, Prajnesh out of Wimbledon Qualifiers

Prajnesh, though, lost in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside top-1000

Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the second round of the Wimbledon Qualifiers but Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who was under-prepared due to a left-wrist injury, bowed out here on Tuesday.

Ramkumar beat Slovakia's 13th seed Jozef Kovalik 6-3 6-0 in exactly one hour in his first round.

Prajnesh, though, lost in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside top-1000.

The left-handed Indian, ranked 148, lost 1-6 6-7(5) to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038.

"I had tendinitis (left-wrist) which started three weeks ago. It's fine now. But I just started playing. I only hit for two days and for less than an hour each. So just not in the best shape," Prajnesh told PTI.

"If it wasn't Wimbledon. I wouldn't have played. Just didn't have enough time to get ready," he added.

Ankita Raina will be in action in the women's singles qualifying event, later Tuesday. 

