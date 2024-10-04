Home
Sumit Nagal to compete in World Tennis League

It is not yet known which team Nagal, ranked 83 in the world, would play for in the League, scheduled to take place at the iconic Etihad Arena from December 19 to 22.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 13:35 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 13:35 IST
