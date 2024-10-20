Home
Tanisha Kashyap annexes maiden title at KSLTA Tennis stadium

The 22-year-old Tanisha’s come-from-behind 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-1 win over an error-prone Akanksha Nitture in the $15,000 event ended her title drought at the senior level.
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 16:51 IST

