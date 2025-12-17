<p>Bengaluru: For the Indian players in fray at the World Tennis League, it is a four-day crash course on ‘what you need to do to chase your dreams’ while rubbing shoulders with some of the world’s best. </p>.<p>For the international stars at the franchise-based event, it is four days of active rest sessions during off season and an opportunity to give back to the sport as mentors. </p>.<p>Such exchange of pro tips, light-hearted conversations in between some serious and some playful serves, backhands and forehands were on display at the decked-up SM Krishna Tennis Stadium as the fourth edition of the WTL got underway here on Wednesday. </p>.<p>The opening tie, on a sunny afternoon in Cubbon Park, saw VB Realty Hawks defeat Aussie Mavericks Kites 25-21. India’s young talent Maaya Revathi teamed-up with world No. 14 Elina Svitolina to get the Hawks to a winning start as the duo beat world No. 26 Marta Kostyuk and the country’s seasoned pro Ankita Raina of the Kites 7-5. Ukraine’s Svitolina extended Hawks’ lead by downing her fellow country-woman Kostyuk 7-5. </p>.<p>Nick Kyrgios and Dhakshineswar Suresh pulled one back for the Kites by beating Denis Shapovalov and Yuki Bhambri (6-4). Going into the fourth and final one-set tie with a tiny lead, world No. 23 Shapovalov got the better of Suresh (7-5) to help Hawks fly away with a win. </p>.<p>With the floodlights now lighting up the facility, AOS Eagles edged past third edition winners Game Changers Falcons 18-16. Even though Eagles’ and world No. 25 Paula Badosa lost the opener 4-6 to less fancied Magda Linette, the Spaniard joined forces with India’s top-ranked male singles player Sumit Nagal to win the mixed doubles 6-1 against Falcons’ former world No. 1 doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna and partner Linette. </p>.Davis Cup tennis: Bengaluru to host India vs Netherlands tie.<p>Falcons then captured the men’s doubles ties (Daniil Medvedev/ Bopanna beat Gael Monfils/ Nagal 6-2) before 39-year-old Frenchman Monfils outclassed Medvedev 6-3. </p>.<p>In a tournament meant to entertain through tennis, there was also drama when a section of the crowd began protesting at the beginning of the first contest. The jazzed up player tunnel entry blocking their view of the court angered the ones seated behind it as play was suspended for a few minutes before moving the crowd to the adjacent centre stands. </p>.<p>As for on court theatrics, the normally poker-faced Medvedev flashed a beaming smile for the fans, chair umpire Jon Blom disciplined <br>Kyrgios’ tantrums saying ‘Nick, please sit down!’ <br>and Monfils bounced, danced and got the crowds on their feet. The ‘Tennis-tainment’ also had Bollywood stars offering their two cents on the sport during their two minutes stay at the stadium. Right!</p>.<p><strong>Results: </strong></p><p><strong>VB Realty Hawks:</strong> 25 bt Aussie Mavericks Kites: 21 (Elina Svitolina/ Maaya Revathi bt Marta Kostyuk/ Ankita Raina 7-5; Svitolina bt Kostyuk 7-5; Denis Shapovalov/ Yuki Bhambri lt to Nick Kyrgios/ Dhakshineswar Suresh 4-6; Shapovalov bt Suresh 7-5). </p>.<p><strong>AOS Eagles:</strong> 18 bt Game Changers Falcons: 16 (Paula Badosa lt to Magda Linette 4-6; Sumit Nagal/ Badosa bt Rohan Bopanna/ Linette 6-1; Gael Monfils/ Nagal lt to Daniil Medvedev/ Bopanna 2-6; Monfils bt Medvedev 6-3). </p>