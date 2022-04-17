Tsitsipas downs Davidovich Fokina to defend Monte Carlo crown

Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his Monte Carlo Masters title with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Sunday's final.

Third seed Tsitsipas hammered 21 winners and made only 11 unforced errors in the Monaco sunshine to win in an hour and 36 minutes.

It was the 23-year-old Greek's eighth ATP title and first in 11 months.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: