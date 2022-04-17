Tsitsipas downs Fokina to defend Monte Carlo crown

Tsitsipas downs Davidovich Fokina to defend Monte Carlo crown

AFP
AFP, Monte Carlo,
  • Apr 17 2022, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 20:15 ist
Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts during the final match against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Credit: Reuters Photo

Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his Monte Carlo Masters title with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) victory over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Sunday's final.

Third seed Tsitsipas hammered 21 winners and made only 11 unforced errors in the Monaco sunshine to win in an hour and 36 minutes.

It was the 23-year-old Greek's eighth ATP title and first in 11 months.

Sports News
Tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Monte Carlo Masters

