Tsitsipas storms into Australian Open semi-final

The Greek fourth seed played his best tennis yet in the year's opening major to romp past the 11th-seeded Italian

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 26 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2022, 14:17 ist
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into his third Australian Open semi-final with a blistering straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.

The Greek fourth seed played his best tennis yet in the year's opening major to romp past the 11th-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 2hr 6min and into a semi-final against either Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

