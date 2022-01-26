Tsitsipas storms into Australian Open semi-final

Stefanos Tsitsipas stormed into his third Australian Open semi-final with a blistering straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.
The Greek fourth seed played his best tennis yet in the year's opening major to romp past the 11th-seeded Italian 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in 2hr 6min and into a semi-final against either Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime.
