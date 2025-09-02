<p>Top-ranked Jannik Sinner showed no mercy as he dismantled Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, securing a swift and dominant win to reach the quarter-finals.</p>.<p>World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz kept his hopes alive for a second US Open title with a straight-sets win over unseeded Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the fourth round.</p>.<p>Chasing a historic 25th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic cruised past qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff to book his place in the US Open quarter-finals.</p>.<p>Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti also advanced to the last eight, sealing a confident straight-set victory to secure his spot in the quarterfinals for the first time.</p>.<p>Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised past 15th seed Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-3, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking just his second win in nine head-to-head matchups.</p>.<p>The lone American man left in the US Open draw, Taylor Fritz, is hoping to end the country’s 22-year title drought in men’s champion since 2003.</p>.<p>Jiri Lehecka stormed into his first US Open quarter-final with an impressive four-set victory over France’s Adrian Mannarino.</p>.<p>Australia’s Alex de Minaur booked his place in the US Open 2025 quarterfinals with a dominant straight-sets win, continuing his impressive form in the tournament.</p>.<p>Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the US Open quarter-finals with a dominant 6-1, 6-4 win over unseeded Spaniard Cristina Bucsa.</p>.<p>2024 Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova beat home favourite Taylor Townsend by 1-6, 7-6 (15-13), 6-3 to secure her place in the quarter-finals</p>.<p>American Jessica Pegula kept her Grand Slam dreams alive with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 win over a nervous Ann Li, securing a spot in the US Open quarter-finals.</p>.<p>Czech player Marketa Vondrousova secured a spot in the US Open quarter-finals with a hard-fought 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win over ninth seed Elena Rybakina.</p>.<p>Naomi Osaka dominated Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in their highly anticipated showdown Monday at Arthur Ashe Stadium, securing her spot in the US Open quarterfinals.</p>.<p>Iga Swiatek battled back from 3-1 down in the opening set to dominate Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-1, earning her place in the US Open quarterfinals.</p>.<p>Amanda Anisimova, the No. 8 seed, booked her maiden US Open quarterfinal spot by dominating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-0, 6-3.</p>