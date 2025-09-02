Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

US Open 2025: Meet the quarter-final contenders

The US Open 2025 quarter-finals are set, with tennis greats like Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka joining home favourite Jessica Pegula. Here's the list of players who have secured their spots in the US Open 2025 quarter-finals.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: Reuters&nbsp;Photo</p></div>

Credit: Reuters Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 10:56 IST
Sports NewsNovak DjokovicTennisIga SwiatekAryna SabalenkaCarlos AlcarazNaomi OsakaUS OpenLorenzo MusettiBarbora KrejcikovaAlex de MinaurJannik Sinner

Follow us on :

Follow Us