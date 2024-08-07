US Open prize fund reaches record $75 million

Serbian Novak Djokovic won the men's title in New York last year for his 24th Grand Slam title while Coco Gauff celebrated her first triumph in one of the sport's four blue-riband events.

All rounds in all events of the main draw and qualifying tournament this year will see an increase in prize money from 2023, with an emphasis placed on early-round increases.

As a result, those who lose in the first round of the main draw will earn $100,000 for the first time, up 23 per cent from 2023, while prize money for the final round of qualifying has been increased by 16 per cent to $52,000.

Total prize money for men's and women's doubles will rise 9 per cent from 2023, while total prize money for mixed doubles will jump 18 per cent.

The USTA also said that while there is no wheelchair tournament this year due to the Paralympic Games it will give players that would have been entered into the draw via direct acceptance a player grant, "to ensure that these players are receiving the equivalent of prize money as compensation."

The US Open will be held from August 26 to September 8.