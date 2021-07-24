Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Weightlifting 49 kg category

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Track live updates of Toky Olympics here

The gold went to China's Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210 kg (94kg+116kg), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194 kg (84kg+110kg).

Considered her weakness in the run-up to the marquee event, Chanu attempted 84 kg in her first snatch attempt. The Manipuri took her time and cleanly heaved the barbell.

She lifted 87 kg in her next attempt and raised the weight to 89 kg, which was one 1 kg more than her personal best of 88 kg that she had lifted at the national championship last year.

However, she was unable to better her personal best and settled for 87 kg in the snatch event only behind leader Zhihui, who created a new Olympic record with an effort of 94 kg.

The Chinese lifter also holds the world mark (96 kg) in the category.

In the clean jerk, Chanu, the world record holder in the section, lifted 110 kg and 115 kg in the first two attempts. However, she was unable to raise 117 kg in her final attempt but it was enough to fetch her a medal and open India's account.

The diminutive Mannipuri broke down after realising that she has secured a medal and hugged her coach in jubilation.

She later broke into a dance too to celebrate the historic podium finish.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo Olympics, India elated by Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win in weightlifting."