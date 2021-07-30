Tokyo Olympics Live: India to tackle shooting, golf and more on Day 7
Tokyo Olympics Live: India to tackle shooting, golf and more on Day 7
updated: Jul 30 2021, 05:41 ist
After a good show on Day 6, India is set to tackle equestrian, women's 25m shooting, men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 and hockey among others on Day 7. Stay tuned for live updates.
05:40
India, Britain and Dutch in men's hockey quarter-finals
India reached the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic hockey tournament on Thursday thanks to an inspired 3-1 win over Rio gold medallists Argentina, while the Netherlands and Britain also progressed.
Argentina's women's team secured a spot in the knockout stages, after sending hosts Japan out of the tournament, while the Spanish team's win over China meant they also took a big step to progressing to the next round.
Chinese sports machine’s single goal: Most golds, at any cost
China’s sports assembly line is designed for one purpose: Churning out gold medals for the glory of the nation. Silver and bronze barely count. By fielding 413 athletes in Tokyo, its largest-ever delegation, China aims to land at the top of the gold medal count — even if the Chinese public is increasingly wary of the sacrifices made by individual athletes.
Anti-Olympics protest outside Japan PM's residence
Dozens of people gathered in front of the Japanese Prime Minister's residence in Tokyo on Thursday to protest against the ongoing Olympic Games, as new coronavirus cases broke the country's records for the third straight day.
The protesters claimed that hosting the international sports event was one of the main reasons behind the rise in cases.
India, Britain and Dutch in men's hockey quarter-finals
India reached the quarter-finals of the men's Olympic hockey tournament on Thursday thanks to an inspired 3-1 win over Rio gold medallists Argentina, while the Netherlands and Britain also progressed.
Argentina's women's team secured a spot in the knockout stages, after sending hosts Japan out of the tournament, while the Spanish team's win over China meant they also took a big step to progressing to the next round.
Read more
Chinese sports machine’s single goal: Most golds, at any cost
China’s sports assembly line is designed for one purpose: Churning out gold medals for the glory of the nation. Silver and bronze barely count. By fielding 413 athletes in Tokyo, its largest-ever delegation, China aims to land at the top of the gold medal count — even if the Chinese public is increasingly wary of the sacrifices made by individual athletes.
Read more
A tale of two cities: The Olympics 'bubble' and the Tokyo outside
The Tokyo Olympics is running a village for athletes and coaches where more than 80% are vaccinated against the coronavirus, testing is compulsory and movement is stringently curtailed.
None of that is true for the giant Japanese capital that surrounds the Olympic "bubble".
Read more
Dutee Chand's mom lights 'eternal lamp' for her success
Akhaji Chand, mother of India’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand, on Thursday lighted an "eternal lamp" at a temple wishing her daughter’s success at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.
Read more
Anti-Olympics protest outside Japan PM's residence
Dozens of people gathered in front of the Japanese Prime Minister's residence in Tokyo on Thursday to protest against the ongoing Olympic Games, as new coronavirus cases broke the country's records for the third straight day.
The protesters claimed that hosting the international sports event was one of the main reasons behind the rise in cases.
Read more
Here is today's schedule of India's participation in the Games